GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A missing Gresham man and his dog have been found safe.
The Gresham Police Department asked for the public’s help late Friday night locating 77-year-old Bernard Brown.
He had last been seen at 2:30 p.m. Friday leaving his home near Centennial High School to take his dog for a walk.
Police were concerned due to his medical conditions.
On Saturday morning, officers said Brown was found safe and he had his dog with him.
No other details were released.
“The family of Mr. Brown wanted to extend a thank you for everyone's assistance in locating him,” according to a statement from Gresham police.
