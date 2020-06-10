GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A man who was reported missing by Gresham police Wednesday morning has been found.
According to police, Theodore (Ted) Meyer was last seen around 7:30 a.m. near Northeast Division Street between Northeast Hogan Drive and Northeast Kane Drive.
Police said he suffers from a traumatic brain injury and was in need of medication.
At around 2:15 p.m., Gresham police tweeted that Meyer was found safe by their partners in Washington County.
No further information was released.
