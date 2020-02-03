GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police say a woman reported missing Sunday evening has returned home.
Police said Shauna Scribner, 45, was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. at Barrel Room, located at 105 Northwest 3rd Avenue.
According to police, Scribner needs medication and she did not have it with her.
At around 11:45 a.m. Monday, police said Scribner returned home and is safe.
No other details were released.
