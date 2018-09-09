Missing Gresham woman’s car found at Zigzag Ranger Station

ZIGZAG, OR (KPTV) - A search and rescue mission is underway near Mount Hood after a missing Gresham woman’s car was discovered.
Diana Bober was last heard from on Aug. 29. Her car was found Saturday at the Zigzag Ranger Station, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Her family says some of them are flying in to help with the search.
Bober is an avid hiker. She has red hair, is about 5’ 4” tall and weighs 115 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 503-655-8211.
