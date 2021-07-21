COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man was who was reported missing on Mount St. Helens has been found dead, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said Brian Yang, a First Lieutenant from Joint Base Lewis McCord, was believed to have arrived sometime between Sunday and Monday near the Coldwater Trailhead. His vehicle was found parked at the trailhead on Monday evening. The sheriff's office said Yang was believed to have been training for an upcoming Ultra Marathon event.
Around 2:00 p.m., hikers in the Mount Whittier area called Cowlitz 911 to report finding a hiker on a ridge below them. The subject was unresponsive and was wearing clothing similar to that of Yang. Search and Rescue staff responded to the area and confirmed the subject to be Yang. He appeared to have fallen about two hundred feet down a very steep embankment.
Search crews focused on the south side of the mountain on Wednesday. Joining the search were Cowlitz County Search and Rescue, approximately 100 soldiers, a variety of aircraft, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office drone, and others.
