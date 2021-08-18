HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A teenager from Hillsboro has been found safe after a search that lasted more than a week, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Hillsboro police looking for help in locating missing 16-year-old with medical needs HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old who is at risk with me…

Police said 16-year-old Ryan Williams was found safe on Wednesday night and returned home to his family. It did not say where he was found. Williams has medical needs and had not been seen since Aug. 8.

Williams’ family and the police department want to thank the public for his safe return.