POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man missing in a Polk County forest area for nearly a week was found Monday morning.
Deputies received a call from a property owner on Storey Road in rural southwest Polk County at 9 a.m. Monday.
The caller reported that a man had walked out of the forest saying he was lost. Deputies arrived and determined the man was 59-year-old Peter Nestlerode.
Nestlerode was last seen the night of Aug. 26. Deputies said he is from Palmdale, California, but he was in town for his daughter’s wedding.
He went to a trailer to sleep on Maxfield Creek Road near Dunn Forest Road at 10 p.m. Monday. He called 911 at 8 a.m. Tuesday, but dispatchers said he was not coherent at that time. A cell phone ping was not successful in finding him.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in their search for Nestlerode last week.
On Monday morning, deputies said Nestlerode was conscious and alert, but appeared weak from dehydration. Nestlerode said he survived by eating berries and leaves.
Medics arrived and took him to the hospital, where he was reported to be in “remarkably good spirits.”
The property owner who found Nestlerode said he and his brother were working on their property, and had initially planned to work in a different area, but decided instead to work near where Nestlerode was found.
The property owner said he heard Nestlerode calling out for help.
Nestlerode was found about 2,000 feet from the area where he had been staying with a family member, according to deputies.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.