PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man reported missing has been found dead. On May 3, an officer took a report of a missing person who was last heard from on May 1 at 10:00 p.m.
Detectives were then assigned to find 37-year-old Michael B. Watts.
On Tuesday, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol deputies recovered a body from the Willamette River, near the Fremont Bridge. An investigation suggested it was Watts and an examination by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office confirmed his identity.
The cause and manner of death has not been determined. If anyone has information about Watts or may have seen him on the night of his disappearance, they’re asked to e-mail missing@portlandoregon.gov.
