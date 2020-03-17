MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A missing man was found dead near a logging road in rural Marion County over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.
William Tracy, 46, was reported missing to Silverton police on Feb. 21.
Deputies on Saturday responded to Crooked Finger area of rural Marion County after a caller reported Tracy’s car, a Subaru Legacy, abandoned on a logging road. The person said they first saw the car parked on the road about three weeks earlier and were concerned when it was still there when they returned on Saturday.
Search and rescue teams searched the area where the car was found, which is approximately eight miles south of Scotts Mills, and on Sunday afternoon, found Tracy’s body at the base of an embankment. Investigators believe the death was accidental and the result of a fall off of the embankment.
Due to the remote location, crews were not able to bring Tracy’s body out of the wooded area until Monday morning. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office would like offer safety tips to keep in mind while hiking or traveling outdoors:
- Plan ahead, let friends or family know where you are going and when you should return.
- Dress in layers, weather conditions can change.
- Have extra food and water in case you become lost or stranded.
