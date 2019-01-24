Missing man found, reunited with caregiver in Oregon City

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon City police say they have found a developmentally-delayed 19-year-old man reported missing Thursday afternoon.
Officers were concerned for Kyle Buell's welfare after they say he walked away from his caregiver near the Safeway store in the 13400 block of Colton Place.
Officers late Thursday afternoon said Buell had been found and reunited with his caregiver.
