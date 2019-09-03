EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Eugene police were searching for a missing man they said was endangered Tuesday afternoon.
John Marshall Emmerson, 79, of Eugene, left his station wagon the morning of Sept. 2 and had not returned, according to police. Emmerson lives with memory issues and did not take his medicine, which he needed, officers said.
Emmerson frequently hikes and scouts hunting areas, according to police.
Tuesday evening, police said Emmerson was found safe.
