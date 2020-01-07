GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A man reported missing has been found and is safe, according to the Gresham Police Department.
Law enforcement asked for help early Monday morning finding 68-year-old Jeffery Still. Officers were concerned for Still's welfare, as he was seen leaving Portland Adventist Hospital off Southeast Market Street and needs medication, according to the police department.
Police Monday afternoon thanked the public for their help finding Still.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
