PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A missing man last seen near the Ross Island Bridge in Portland was found safe in Troutdale.
The Portland Police Bureau asked for the public’s help finding 74-year-old Eugene Gumz. He left Portland on Monday and was known to have spent the night in Lebanon, before checking out Tuesday morning.
Thanks to tips from the community, detectives said Gumz was in Portland on Tuesday at about 4:05 p.m. Police said he was experiencing car trouble on the east side near the Ross Island Bridge.
Detectives considered Gumz missing and endangered.
On Wednesday evening, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Gumz in Troutdale. Law enforcement said he is safe.
No further details were released.
