VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – An Amber Alert for an missing 11-year-old Montana girl has been canceled after she was located safe in Vancouver late Monday night.
Montana authorities said Adrianna Carreia was dropped off in an alley by her school around 8:30 a.m. Monday but never arrived to class.
Surveillance video shows her getting into a red 1995 Toyota Camry with a male driver with dark hair with Washington plates, according to authorities.
Authorities said Adrianna and her siblings were removed from their parents custody.
At around 11:47 p.m., the Vancouver Police Department located Adrianna in the downtown Vancouver area. She is no longer in danger, according to police.
Police said the alert for Adrianna has been canceled and the vehicle involved no longer needs to be located at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
This is Amanda.. We didn't kidnap her.. He saved her.. You want the truth? Come talk to her father and I.. We will be more than happy to enlighten all of you of Montana's corruption..
