MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Rescue crews Tuesday night suspended day two of the search for an Arizona man missing on Mount Hood.
More than 20 volunteers combed the area where he was last seen by his hiking partner and searched beyond.
Thick clouds and fog prevented an aerial search. Crews will resume the rescue effort Wednesday morning and hope better weather will allow them to launch a helicopter or airplane.
David Yaghmourian, 30, was visiting a friend in Portland and the pair were just finishing a backpacking trip when they separated about a mile from the Timberline Lodge.
The friend, Hayden Kirschbaum, told FOX 12 the pair set out on Friday and were nearly finished with the hike Monday morning. Both hikers were exhausted and sore, and the lodge was just visible from where the Timberline Trail intersected with the Pacific Crest Trail.
“We had about one mile to go, and visibility of the lodge,” Kirschbaum said. “David needed some extra time to take breaks, I wasn’t feeling great at the time, so I asked, ‘Is it OK if we meet up at the lodge?”’
With the go-ahead from his friend, Kirschbaum continued and waited at the lodge for a couple hours before returning to the trail to look for Yaghmourian a couple of times.
On the second search, he called for help.
The Clackamas County Sheriff Office said Yaghmourian has a leg injury, but Kirschbaum clarified that both men were tired and dealing with aching knees, but he wasn’t aware that his friend had any significant injuries.
“We were totally prepared as far as gear – we have the right tents, rain flies, sleeping bags, we were prepared for this type of weather,” Kirschbaum said. “He was low on water, but he has a water filtration device and any direction he went, he was within a mile of a stream.”
Yaghmourian’s parents, Mary Ellen and Gerry, left a vacation in California immediately and booked a flight to Portland when they heard their son was missing.
They both spoke to FOX 12 from the Timberline Lodge Tuesday evening.
“We have to stay optimistic for now, but we are concerned and worried,” Gerry Yaghmourian said. “I’m confident that he will do the best that he can to fight and battle the elements and try to survive.”
Mary Ellen Yaghmourian said her son is a research assistant at Arizona State University, where he is studying Human System Engineering in a graduate program.
“He’s very bright and he’s very analytical, so he’ll look at his situation and try to figure out now what’s the best way to get out of this?” she said.
Kirschbaum thinks Yaghmourian may have gotten confused as fog set in, and accidentally hiked past the lodge and continued along the PCT.
Deputies told FOX 12 they are considering that possibility.
“It would be hard to get turned around,” Kirschbaum said. “I don’t know why he would go backwards.”
Kirschbaum added, “He has to be nearby. We just don’t know, if he went off trail, for what reason, since we’re so close here.”
Gerry and Mary Ellen Yaghmourian said their son is an experienced hiker who backpacks frequently in warmer areas of Arizona.
They said they are extremely grateful for rescue crews.
“They’ve got it,” Mary Ellen Yaghmourian said. “They know what to do – they’ll find him.”
Yaghmourian is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball cap, black Columbia jacket and tan pants. He had a large black backpack with red trim and what appeared to be a yellow towel on top.
Anyone with information about Yaghmourian’s location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-655-8211.
