MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 76-year old woman reported missing over the weekend has been found dead, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies on Sunday asked for help finding Marie Helena Evans and said she was last seen walking near her home in the 13000 block of Northwest Marina Way in northwest Multnomah County.
Deputies were concerned for her welfare because they said she had early onset dementia.
The sheriff’s office and partner agencies on Monday discovered the woman’s body near the bank of the Columbia River south of her home.
Preliminary reports indicate Evans died from a combination of exposure to the weather and poor physical health, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies report no signs of foul play.
Detectives continue to investigate and say Evans’ body has been turned over to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.
No additional details were immediately available for release.
