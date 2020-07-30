Missing newborn sought; baby and mother believed to be at risk, last seen in Oregon City

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing newborn.
Isaiah Moore was born July 25. He is missing, along with his mother April Moore and her partner Aaron Elkin from Oregon City.
DHS believes Isaiah and his mother are “at risk” and investigators are searching for them to “assess their safety.”
They are believed to be in Multnomah County or Clackamas County, but they may also be traveling in other areas of Oregon or out of state.
Anyone with information about the location of Isaiah or April Moore is asked to call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE.
No further details were released about this investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.