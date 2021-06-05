Oregon City Police Department File Image

KPTV file image

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – A 16-year-old girl reported missing over the weekend was located safe and is back home, the Oregon City Police Department confirmed Monday.

Police said Hailey Smith went missing on Saturday morning after last being seen at her home in Oregon City. OCPD asked the public for help finding her.

On Monday morning, police said Smith was found after running away to a family member's house. She has since returned home. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.