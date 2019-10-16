EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - A missing Oregon State Hospital psychiatric patient has been found in Eugene.
Peace Wickham, 33, was reported missing Monday. He was last seen at the Luther House, 1824 University St., at around 12:30 p.m.
Investigators said he walked away from a group activity and left the immediate area.
Oregon State Hospital workers reported that Wickham was not considered an imminent danger to himself or others, but that he should still not be approached.
On Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported that Wickham had been located Tuesday. An employee of the hospital recognized Wickham at Washington Jefferson Park in Eugene.
The witness called police and officers arrived and took Wickham into custody at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Wickham was taken to the Lane County Jail and then transported back to the hospital.
Wickham was admitted from Lane County to the Junction City campus of Oregon State Hospital in 2016. Wickham was found guilty except for insanity on the charges of assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
Wickham also walked away from custody in Eugene, before being caught, in October 2017. At that time, he was incorrectly listed as 34 years old.
