MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A missing man who has been hiking the Pacific Crest Trail for months was found alive by search crews in the Willamette National Forest.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Campbell, 50, called 911 at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to report he was lost.
Search and rescue crews located fresh footprints in the snow Friday that led them to Campbell.
Campbell was evaluated by medics, but declined further medical treatment.
Campbell stared hiking the Pacific Crest Trail near Mexico in May and had traveled more than 2,000 miles before he became lost.
Campbell said blizzard-like conditions Thursday caused him to lose the trail. At the time he was found by search crews, Campbell had no food and had lost some of his hiking equipment due to the treacherous weather conditions.
Campbell was taken to a motel in Detroit and provided a complimentary room to recover for the night, according to deputies.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Hope they find him.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.