PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A missing Portland man was found dead in the Warrenton area, according to police.
The Portland Police Bureau reported Monday that there is no indication of foul play in connection with the death of 31-year-old Chase Stevens.
The bureau asked for the public’s help locating Stevens on Oct. 21. He was last seen Oct. 11 leaving his home on Northeast Mathison Place and was last known to be traveling through Banks near Highway 26.
Police said Stevens was found dead in the Warrenton area Friday.
Officers said his family has been notified and has requested privacy to grieve.
“Portland Police Bureau appreciates the efforts of the public looking for Chase,” according to a statement.
No further details were released by police.
(1) comment
