PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland woman who was missing for nearly a week has died, according to her family and a group dedicated to finding the woman.
Marcine Herinck, 89, left her home off Northeast 150th Avenue last Wednesday morning.
Police say she had memory issues.
Tuesday night, family and the Facebook page dedicated to finding her announced that Herinck had passed away.
The group did not say when, where or how she died.
FOX 12 has reached out to police for more information.
The group will hold a prayer vigil Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Crossroads Church, located at 2505 NE 102nd Ave.
