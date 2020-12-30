PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 64-year-old woman reported missing was found safe Wednesday night, police confirmed.
Portland police and concerned family members asked for the public's help in locating ShaRee Rhone after family and friends said they had not seen or heard from her since Dec. 21. She was last seen at her home in the 4500 block of Northeast Cleveland Avenue.
Rhone does not have any known medical issues, but police said she has struggled since the death of her daughter, who was the victim of a homicide in July.
Portland police confirmed to FOX 12 that Rhone was found safe Wednesday night and is back home with family.
The bureau said it appreciated the public's assistance in helping find her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.