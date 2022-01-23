PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A 79-year-old woman with dementia missing from northeast Portland since Friday morning has been found, according to her daughter-in-law.
Felesia Otis told FOX 12 her mother-in-law, Charlene Otis, was found Sunday morning at a homeless camp. Someone in the camp heard she was missing and reported it when she was seen there. She has been taken to a hospital to be checked out.
The Portland Police Bureau said it responded to a report of a person down in the 3200 block of Southeast 50th Avenue. When they arrived, the found Charlene Otis. Officers said she was suffering from some effects of exposure, but otherwise appeared healthy.
FOX 12 spoke with Felesia Otis about the search for her mother-in-law on Saturday.
“Just as the hours go by the more challenging, the more things go in your mind about what could happen," Felesia Otis said. “She forgets one moment to the next what she’s done, who she's seen, who she’s talked to. It’s gotten progressively more challenging for the family too as you see your loved one kind of lose memories and lose the ability to communicate with you the way they were used to.”
The Columbia County Search and Rescue team responded with two search dogs to help find her. Search dogs followed her scent to the area of Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Mill Street, where they lost the trail at a bus stop.