SANDY, OR (KPTV) – A man who was reported missing Monday afternoon has been found, according to the Sandy Police Department.
Stephen Abington, 73, was last heard from at about 1:30 p.m. Police said he suffers from dementia.
Early Tuesday morning, police said Abington was located and is safe.
No further details were released.
