COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A missing Sherwood man who was last seen leaving a job site in Woodland was found safe in Seaside and received assistance returning home on Tuesday.
The Sherwood Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office had put out an alert regarding 45-year-old William “Bill” Meredith.
Meredith had last been seen the afternoon of Dec. 10 leaving a job site on Skinner Road in Woodland. Investigators said he had plans to go fishing on the Kalama River.
Meredith had failed to show up for work in Ocean Park, Washington the following day and has not had any contact with friends or family since Dec. 10.
Sherwood police were unable to get a location for Meredith’s cell phone. Cowlitz County deputies checked several roads in the area and conducted drone flights, but did not find any sign of Meredith or his white 1999 Toyota 4Runner with Oregon plates 564BMS.
Meredith is described as a white man, 6 feet tall and 180 to 200 pounds with brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, a brown T-shirt, a blue hat and black work boots.
Meredith is known to change locations when he’s fishing, according to deputies. He has fished in Clark, Cowlitz and Lewis counties.
Because he was scheduled to work in Ocean Park on Dec. 11, deputies are also asking people in Wahkiakum or Pacific counties to report it if Meredith or his vehicle are found.
