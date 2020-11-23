PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A missing teen from Portland has been found safe, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
DHS asked for the public’s help in September to locate 16-year-old Mataya Gearhart. She is a foster child, was last seen Sept. 8 and was believed to be in danger, according to DHS.
DHS reported that Gearhart was found Sunday.
“The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division is thankful for the community support to find her,” according to a statement.
No further details were released about this case.
DHS had previously asked for the public’s help locating Gearhart in June.
“A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child,” according to DHS.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
She took off to PA as part of antifa. She be rioting now in Lancaster. You'll find her a riot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.