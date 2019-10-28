MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 15-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after she was reported missing and last seen in Troutdale, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies Monday asked for help finding Jaiden Richards.
The sheriff’s office Monday night said Richards was found thanks to a citizen who reported seeing her.
The sheriff’s office thanked the citizen and Portland police for their help in the case.
