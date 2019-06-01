TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - A missing Tualatin man has been found safe.
Tualatin police were searching for 56-year-old David Etherly. Officers asked for the public's help locating him Saturday.
Police were concerned about him due to a medical condition.
By Saturday evening, the Tualatin Police Department reported that Etherly had been found safe.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
