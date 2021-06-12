VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A 12-year-old child reported missing out of Vancouver has been found safe.
On Saturday, the Vancouver Police Department asked the public for help finding Aiden D. Brooks.
Brooks, who is non-binary, was last seen on Friday just before 3 p.m. leaving Jason L. Middle School. Brooks uses the pronouns they/them and is also known as Niko.
Police reported Saturday evening that Brooks had been located. No other details were released.
