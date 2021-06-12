VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – (UPDATE: June 12, 3 p.m.): Vancouver police said the missing 12-year-old has been found. VPD said they became lost and friends helped them find their way home.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Vancouver Police Department said it is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old.
VPD said Aiden D. Brooks, who is non-binary, was last seen on Friday just before 3 p.m. leaving Jason L. Middle School. Brooks uses the pronouns they/them and is also known as Niko.
They are described as white, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds with brown eyes and fire engine red hair. They were last seen wearing a white hoodie with tie-dye colors, dark blue jeans, dark shoes and a backpack with a rainbow on it.
Anyone with any information on where Brooks might be is asked to call 911 or 311.
(1) comment
I looked all over but I couldn't them. Sorry
