VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A missing Vancouver man was found dead, and police said there is no sign of foul play.
The Vancouver Police Department asked for the public’s help Monday morning locating 46-year-old Michael McClafferty. His wife reported him missing Sunday.
On Monday afternoon, police said McClafferty’s vehicle was found on the 6300 block of Northwest Lower River Road. McClafferty’s body was located nearby a short time later, according to police.
There is no indication of a criminal act in connection with this case, according to investigators.
No further details were released by police.
