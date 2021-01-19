VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A missing Vancouver man has been found safe in California.
The Vancouver Police Department asked for the public's help Tuesday locating 70-year-old Arthur Applegate.
Applegate was last seen leaving his home on foot in the 6100 block of Kansas Street. Police said Applegate mentioned to a family member that he going to "roam around in Portland."
Police were concerned due to Applegate's medical condition, and because he doesn't have a vehicle.
By 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Vancouver police reported that Applegate had been located in Shasta Lake, California.
"He appears to be okay both physically and mentally at the moment. Family has been updated. We thank all citizens and news agencies that assisted with the search," according to a statement from VPD.
No further details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.