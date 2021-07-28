VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police said a missing 68-year-old man who suffers from dementia has been found safe.
On Wednesday at about 4:15 p.m., Mark Thomas Meyer left his home at 1102 Northwest 41st Street in Vancouver. He is described as a white male, 5’11” and 140 pounds. Meyer has grey hair, blue eyes and a mustache. His son described him last seen wearing white athletic shorts and a navy blue t-shirt.
