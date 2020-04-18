VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Deputies say a missing Vancouver man with autism has been found.
Zachary Childers was last seen Saturday morning at his family home in the 12600 block of NE 99th Street, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office. He’s a functioning autistic man who takes walks in the area.
Childers tends to forget his name or where he lives when he gets tired or becomes agitated, deputies said. He left his family home with his wallet but had very little money.
Sunday morning, deputies reported that Childers had been located and returned to his family.
