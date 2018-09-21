VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A missing man with early onset dementia was found safe on Friday.
Vancouver police said Juan Aguirre was last seen near Northeast 21st Street at approximately 11:45 a.m.
Police said he suffers from early onset dementia and gets confused and lost easily
On Friday evening, police said an alert viewer saw the flash news and that Aguirre is now safely home.
