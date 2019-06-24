VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A Vancouver teen is missing and believed to be in danger. Police say no one’s heard from 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen since June 5.
“This is my daughter, this is my baby, this is my reason for living. Without her, I can’t breathe, I can’t function,” said Nikki’s mom, Lisa Woods.
Woods told FOX 12 she knew something was wrong when her daughter stopped posting her famous selfies on Facebook, none of her friends had heard from her, and then she missed her high school graduation.
Now, police are working with the National Women’s Coalition Against Violence and Exploitation (NWCAVE) to find her.
“I can guarantee you whatever she’s wrapped up in, she’s scared,” NWCAVE President Michelle Bart said.
Bart told FOX 12 Nikki was last seen leaving her friend’s house where she’d been staying, that those friends said she got into an older Russian man’s car at about 6:30 in the morning and was hesitant to leave.
“We can’t confirm or deny human trafficking, but we can definitely say she’s endangered. If she’s not exploiting herself, she’s definitely in danger of being exploited,” Bart said.
Nikki is a trans woman, now listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Bart said they don’t know who the man is that she left with or how she connected with him in the first place.
She says it also worries them that Nikki hasn’t spoken to her mom, who she usually talks to every day.
“She’s being prevented from contacting me. She is being held in some situation where she cannot reach me because that’s all she’s trying to do right now,” Woods said. “She’s screaming for me, she’s calling out my name and I don’t know where she is and I can’t get to her.”
Nikki is still believed to be in the Vancouver-Portland area. Anyone with any information on where she is should call police.
