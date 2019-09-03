POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Polk County deputies recovered the body of a missing woman on Tuesday.
The woman, Tracy Allen, 37, of Vancouver disappeared on the water and had not been seen since Saturday afternoon.
Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of Allen from the Willamette River, just north of the Buena Vista Ferry in the same area where she was last seen.
While the search was suspended on Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office continued to evaluate the situation to determine if other options were available to help locate Allen.
Her body was recovered from under the swift water at the base of a log jam with the help of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office,.
Deputies said the recovery effort took over 8 hours to finish.
Allen had been snagged by tree roots and forced underwater, even while wearing a life jacket, according to deputies.
Deputies said she was part of a group of friends that was floating down the Willamette River on Saturday afternoon.
They were floating down the river on inner tubes tied together when they encountered a natural break in the river: an island dividing the flow of water in two.
That’s where the current picked up, becoming more turbulent. Deputies said as the river narrowed, their float became harder to control and they hit an overturned tree stump and were knocked into the water.
