WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 69-year-old woman who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Isabel Espinoza was last seen around 2 p.m. near Southwest 198th Avenue and Southwest Alexander Street.
Deputies were concerned for Espinoza’s welfare, as they say she has Alzheimer's and may have trouble getting home.
The sheriff's office said Espinoza was located early Thursday morning and is back with her family.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
