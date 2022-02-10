BUXTON, Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking community help finding a missing and endangered 75-year-old man.
According to WCSO deputies, Charles Witham, 75, has been missing since Wednesday morning when his home in the Buxton area along NW Fisher Road near Highway 47 was found unlocked by a friend.
Deputies first took report of Witham as missing around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening
Witham is described as 5’04”, 150 lbs., with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and blue jeans. Deputies said he may be driving a silver Chevy van with Oregon plates 561 HYW.
Witham’s family said the have concerns for his mental health which could make him a danger to himself or others.
If located, the WCSO asks you don’t approach, instead contacting them at (503) 629-0111.