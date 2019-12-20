Missing Washington County woman’s car found abandoned in southern Oregon

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A missing Washington County woman’s car was found abandoned in southern Oregon.
Sherry Wellwood, 46, was reported missing Wednesday. On Thursday, deputies said her 2005 blue Hyundai Sonata with license plates 636GAU was found in Josephine County near Spencer Creek Road and Cedar Flat Road, about 20 miles south of Grants Pass.
It was on BLM Road 37-6-36.
Investigators said Wellwood is not from the area and she has no known family or friends in southern Oregon.
Deputies are asking anyone with information or who has recently seen Wellwood or her car to contact the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123, or call 911 with urgent information.
Wellwood is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall and 191 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
