YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 73-year-old man was found alive after spending three days in a remote forested area near Grand Ronde, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said Sang Kwon Sa, from Washington, had gone missing Sunday at about 5:30 p.m. while collecting plants with family members off Wind River Road.
Search and rescue teams responded to the area. The sheriff's office said a private helicopter, unmanned aerial drones, ground searchers, ATV units, search dogs around 100 volunteers from multiple surrounding counties were utilized in the search.
On Tuesday, Special Deputy Dean Danchuck search the remote area with a helicopter. At about 3:45 p.m. Danchuck and his spotter, Rich Ashenbrenner, located Sa lying down in a field about two and a half miles away from his last known located. The sheriff's office said Sa was loaded into the helicopter and taken to Willamette Valley Medical Center to receive medical care.
Multiple agencies helped in the search, including Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County SAR, Washington County Sheriff’s Office SAR, Marion County Sheriff’s Office SAR, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office SAR, Mary’s Peak SAR, K9 teams and support personnel from Region 3, Benton County K9 Search and Rescue, Oregon Man Trackers Association, Grand Ronde Tribal Police Department, Grand Ronde Tribal Fire Department, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde General Manager Dave Fullerton and the Confederate Tribes of Grand Ronde Natural Resources Department.
“This search was truly an all-hands-on deck effort.” said Sheriff Tim Svenson. “The cooperation of the workers and volunteers resulted in a life being saved. You can’t ask for anything better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.