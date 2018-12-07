STEVENSON, WA (KPTV) - The body of a missing 60-year-old woman was found along the banks of the Columbia River near Stevenson after she did not return home from windsurfing.
A man notified deputies that his wife, Laura L. Green of Lyle, Washington, had not returned home Thursday night.
It was believed she had been windsurfing near the Port of Stevenson.
At 11:54 p.m. Thursday, a deputy located Green’s car parked near the port. The couple’s dog was in the car and it appeared Green had not returned to it.
A ground search was conducted along the north bank of the Columbia River near the windsurfing beach and surrounding areas that could be reached by foot. Boat and air searches were scheduled for Friday morning.
At 8:45 a.m., Green’s body was found by marine deputies west of Stevenson along the banks of the river.
Her body was recovered and taken to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Deputies said the river conditions were very hazardous with extremely high wind gusts, sustained winds and low temperatures, making the search efforts especially difficult.
