ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) – A 29-year-old woman who was reported missing Tuesday may have gone into the Columbia River off a pier, authorities said Thursday morning.
Police said the mother of Maya Sanders called at 4 p.m. Tuesday to report that her daughter was missing.
Sanders was last seen in downtown Astoria in the afternoon while crossing Marine Drive at 16th Street. She was wearing a long shirt that is black, white and green, and was wearing pink shoes. She is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Police found some of her property on 6th Street and a scarf was found near the Comfort Suites on the Riverwalk.
Police said Sanders may be walking eastbound as she lives in the Burnside area.
Sanders has disabilities that “may put her at a higher risk if not located,” according to police.
She was not dressed appropriately for the weather and doesn’t possess a cell phone.
In an update from Astoria 911 Dispatch Thursday morning, officials said several tips about Sanders were received Wednesday. One of the tips confirmed that she was spotted on the North Tongue Point industrial area around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators gathered surveillance footage from several cameras in the area and found that Sanders was recorded alone.
Video showed Sanders entered onto a pier walking north and out of the frame of the shot.
Dispatch said she was not recorded returning to shore after entering the pier.
A search and rescue dog was deployed to the area and tracked Sanders to the same spot that she was last seen in footage. Dispatch said the dog also continued to the end of the pier and stopped.
Police said the information indicates a "strong probability that she went into the water."
The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office's search and rescue team who responded to the scene were assisted by a professional drone pilot whose equipment can seek out heat.
The survey of the scene from above did not yield any clues on Sanders.
The search and rescue dive team searched the area for several hours Wednesday but did not locate Sanders.
More search efforts are planned for Thursday morning which will include sonar searches.
Police are planning to do everything they can to try to locate Sanders. Dispatch said she will remain a missing person in a national database until she is found.
