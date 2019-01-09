CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A missing woman was not inside her truck when crews removed it from the Willamette River near Corvallis on Wednesday.
Authorities continue searching for Sue Durheim of Brownsville. She was last seen leaving for work Monday morning, but never arrived.
Durheim is a nurse with Samaritan Health Services.
Her 2003 Ford F-150 pickup was found submerged in the river Tuesday off Highway 20. Deputies said tire marks indicate where the truck went off the road and into the water.
@BentonCoSheriff confirms Sue Durheim was not inside her truck when they recovered it.— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) January 9, 2019
Her family told deputies she typically takes two routes to work, including the area where her truck was found.
Investigators said conditions were icy in that area Monday.
The water was described as dark with a swift current, making search efforts difficult.
No other details were immediately released Wednesday about the investigation.
