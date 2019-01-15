CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - The body of a missing woman was found on a bank of the Willamette River about a mile down from where her truck was recovered near Corvallis.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday they had located the body of Sue Durheim, 66, of Brownsville.
She was last seen leaving for work Jan. 7. Durheim was a nurse with Samaritan Health Services.
Her 2003 Ford F-150 pickup was found in the river off Highway 20 on Jan. 8 and pulled out by crews the following day. Durheim was not in the truck and the search for her continued.
The water was described as dark with a swift current, which complicated the search efforts. The search was temporarily suspended Jan. 11, but resumed Monday.
On Monday, deputies said they located Durheim's body in heavy brush on the east side of the river. Investigators said there is no indication her death was suspicious in nature.
Durheim’s family told investigators she typically took two routes to work, including Highway 20.
Deputies said they found tire marks that showed where her truck went off the road and into the water.
Deputies said conditions were icy in the area on the day of the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.