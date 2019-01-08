CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A missing woman’s truck was found in the Willamette River near Corvallis, according to deputies.
Crews have been searching for Sue Durheim since she was last seen Monday morning.
Investigators said Durheim, a nurse, left for work from her Brownsville home just before 6 a.m.
A Benton County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said her family knows she has two routes to work, including where her truck was found along Highway 20 near Milepost 1.5 in the Corvallis area.
Durheim’s 2003 Ford F-150 was found in the water off the road. Crews worked to remove it Tuesday and said it would be a long process, due to the dark water and swift current.
Durheim has not been located. Deputies were unable to see into the truck Tuesday.
JUST IN: Benton County Sheriff’s Office is suspending its operations tonight because during the tow process to get the truck out of the river the cable snapped off, resuming the effort tomorrow morning at 8am, still no sign of Durheim @fox12oregon— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) January 9, 2019
Deputies said the area was icy Monday morning and there were multiple crashes.
