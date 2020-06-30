MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A woman reported missing on Monday has been found safe, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Teresita Loyug Hogsed, 64, was last seen at her care home in Milwaukie at around 8 a.m. on Monday.
The sheriff's office says Hogsed has dementia, a poor memory, and gets easily lost.
Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office tweeted that Hogsed had been found safe by Beaverton police.
No further information was released.
