PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say a missing woman has been found safe in Portland.
Tammy Martin, 58, was last seen at about 4 p.m. on June 14 near North Schmeer Road and North Whitaker Road. Police said Martin has cognitive and medical issues that could contribute to her being a risk without care or assistance.
The PPB Missing Persons Unit said they received a number of tips and appreciates all the help from the community.
