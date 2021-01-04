YAKIMA, WA (KPTV) – An Amber Alert issued for a 15-year-old girl from Yakima, Washington, has been canceled.
Angeles Revuelta-Buenrostro was found safe by law enforcement in Nevada after disappearing from Yakima when she went out to take the trash on Monday, according to the Yakima Police Department.
Revuelta-Buenrostro was recently found in Arizona with 36-year-old Daniel B. Ovante, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Investigators said Ovante had coerced the teen via social media.
Investigators said Ovante has recently made threats to come take Revuelta-Buenrostro and kill her family.
Just after 8:00 p.m. Yakima police identified a second person, Eric A. Landeros, 36, as a suspect driver. Landeros was possibly driving a Black 2008 Lexus four-door sedan with white interior seats and Arizona plate F6A4BKA.
In a tweet, Yakima police said:
“Around 10 p.m., law enforcement in Nevada located and stopped the suspect vehicle in this case. The juvenile was recovered safely, and police have detained the male suspect. The investigation is ongoing at this time.”
(2) comments
Open borders are great.
Your Government doesn't care about you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.